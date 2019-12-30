Puri, Sisodia engage in Twitter spat over Delhi's unauthorised colonies

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday locked horns on Twitter over the issue of unauthorized colonies. Sisodia posed a question to Puri whether Delhi's unauthorized colonies and houses are being regularised or not.

"Sir, I have a simple question to you - are Delhi's unauthorized colonies and houses are being regularised or not?. Yes, or No?. (Have a direct question, give a straight answer - yes or no. Don't play with words)," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. Later, the deputy chief minister also tweeted and said the Union minister has not responded yet to his question.

"...Sir, you (Puri) are saying in government documents on your (DDA's) website that this is not about illegal colonies or regularisation of their properties. Is this truth or lie? "Will unauthorized colonies get regularised or not? Just tell this," he tweeted in Hindi.

People living in unauthorized colonies play a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party in every election in the national capital. Later in the evening, Puri responded on Twitter seeking to know whether the deputy chief minister does not know that in the notification, it is not necessary for the regularisation of colonies to give ownership rights.

"...I hoped that you knew this. Now, stop misleading people. You cannot create other hurdles now in the way of registry of people's houses," the minister tweeted. In another tweet, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister said that had the AAP government not "wasted" five years, the regularisation of unauthorized colonies would have taken place much earlier.

"...By the way, fire clearance is necessary for a layout plan. How many years will you (Delhi government) take to give the same?. "You could not prepare the maps (of unauthorized colonies) in five years. Give a straight answer," Puri tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also joined the Union minister on Twitter to launch an attack at the AAP government. "Manish Sisodia ji, it has become a habit to lie....now the public has also known the reality of AAP leaders. Wish the AAP would have prepared maps by marking the boundaries, all would have got registry years ago..." Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

