Priyanka tweets Goddess Durga mantra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a Goddess Durga mantra "AUM aiN hriiN kliN caamuNdd'aayai viccai", which is considered as a powerful mantra to invoke mother goddess in Hindu religion.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a Goddess Durga mantra "AUM aiN hriiN kliN caamuNdd'aayai viccai", which is considered as a powerful mantra to invoke mother goddess in Hindu religion. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday cited India's deep-rooted connection with the saffron while cornering Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'revenge' remark.
"Yogi Ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his personal. Saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual spirit. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for revenge and violence in that religion," Gandhi told reporters in Lucknow. The Chief Minister said they will take revenge. The police and the administration follow that. It is for the first time when a chief minister said that revenge will be taken from the people and damages will be recovered," she added.
After protests against the citizenship law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath had said the properties of people will be confiscated who were involved in arson. "Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered from them. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," he had said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Yogi Adityanath
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
- India
- Gandhi
- Lucknow
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Probe should be initiated against Delhi Police for resorting to violence against JMI students: Congress
India being thrown into extreme communal divide by Modi-Shah govt : Digvijaya Singh
19 farmers booked for stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur
J-K: Indian Army's Romeo Force organises free medical camp in Poonch
EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark