Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of July, 2019

Image Credit: Pixabay

Jul 1: New Delhi: Tension prevailed Monday in old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area after a fight over parking a scooter took a communal turn and a temple was vandalized in the locality, police said.

Jul 2: New Delhi: In a possibly biggest synchronized action against alleged bank loan defaulters, the CBI Tuesday launched a massive crackdown by carrying out searches at over 61 locations in 18 cities after registering 17 cases involving swindling of funds to the tune of Rs 1,139 crore, officials said.

Jul 3: New Delhi: In more trouble for the crisis-hit Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday publicly announced his resignation as its president, taking responsibility for the Lok Sabha polls debacle, and called for "hard decisions" to rebuild the party and making people accountable for the "failure" of 2019.

Jul 4: New Delhi: The election to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which was countermanded due to excess use of money power, will now be held on August 5, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday.

Jul 5: New Delhi: The Modi 2.0 government's maiden Budget Friday hiked petrol and diesel prices, raised import duty on dozens of items and increased tax on the super-rich as it sought to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing, and corporates.

Jul 6: New Delhi: The walled city of Jaipur, known for its iconic architectural legacy and vibrant culture, made its entry into the UNESCO World Heritage Site list on Saturday, becoming the second city of the country after Ahmedabad to get the recognition.

Jul 7: New Delhi: The spate of resignations within the Congress continued on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora resigning their posts in the party, weeks after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Jul 8: Bengaluru: As the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka teetered on the brink of collapse, all the ministers quit Monday to give a free hand to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to reshuffle his Cabinet to include rebel MLAs while two Independent legislators also withdrew their support.

Jul 9: Bengaluru: The beleaguered JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka Tuesday got a breather with state Assembly Speaker holding that the resignations of 9 out of 14 rebel MLAs are not in order on a day when another Congress legislator quit the party.

Jul 12: New Delhi: Rising for the sixth month in a row, retail inflation climbed to 3.18 percent in June though remaining well within the RBI's comfort zone, leaving scope for a rate cut by the central bank to boost industrial production which is yet to gain traction.

Jul 14: Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and was stripped off key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle in June, has resigned from the state cabinet.

Jul 17: New Delhi: India Wednesday hailed the verdict of the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across the political spectrum calling it a victory of "truth and justice".

Jul 19: New Delhi: The flood situation in Bihar and northeast India showed little improvement on Friday as over 1.15 crore people remained affected while the death toll due flood and rain-related incidents neared 150.

Jul 20: New Delhi: Three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit, who gave the national capital its modern look, passed away Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering cardiac arrest.

Jul 22: Sriharikota: India on Monday successfully launched its second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 from its most powerful rocket with a plan to land the rover on September 7 in the unexplored lunar south pole, exactly a week after the liftoff was aborted due to a technical snag.

Jul 24: Kolkata/New Delhi: Expressing concern at the number of "religious identity-based hate crimes" in India, a group of eminent citizens has said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a provocative war cry with many lynchings taking place in its name.

Jul 25: New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill to ban triple talaq, with the government asserting that the law was required as hundreds of cases of instant divorce have come to the fore despite Supreme Court striking down the practice.

Jul 26: Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of the state for a fourth time on Friday in a sudden twist to the protracted high voltage political drama in the state with a big challenge to manage numbers staring him in the face.

Jul 29: Unnao/ Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the Unnao rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the Sunday's car crash in which the rape victim was severely injured as the opposition leaders and civil society expressed anguish and outrage over the entire incident.

Jul 30: New Delhi: In a big victory, the Modi Government on Tuesday secured Rajya Sabha's clearance for the landmark triple talaq bill helped by support from the BJD, walkout by BJP allies JD-U and AIADMK and some abstentions to get Parliament's approval for the contentious legislation.

Jul 31: Mangaluru/Bengaluru: The body of billionaire coffee tycoon V G Siddhartha was found Wednesday on the banks of the Netravathi river in Karnataka and cremated in his ancestral village from where he began the hugely successful cafe chain that helped make coffee a lifestyle beverage in India.

