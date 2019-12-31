EoI for Air India in coming few weeks: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Tuesday that his ministry will try to issue expression of interest for Air India in the coming few weeks.
Speaking at a press conference here, Puri said that while his ministry is the nodal ministry for aviation, he was not in charge of disinvestment.
"Air India is a first-class airline, but there are no two views that privatization has to be done. We are not slaves of certain deadlines; we are trying to do it (disinvestment) as quickly as possible," he said.
