DCW chief Swati Maliwal's phone stolen, recovered

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal's mobile phone was stolen at Paharganj in Central Delhi but was recovered by the police which also arrested the accused. According to a DCW member, the theft occurred on Monday evening when Maliwal had gone to Paharganj to help an elderly woman in distress.

And the police were informed about the incident. The police informed her on Tuesday morning that her phone has been recovered.

Police said a man identified as Rohan alias Vinod has been arrested for allegedly stealing the phone. The stolen phone was put under technical surveillance, which detected the location of the phone and led to the arrest of the accused, said police, adding they are verifying if the accused has any previous criminal record.

