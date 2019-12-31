Left Menu
Development News Edition

386 drug peddlers arrested in Manipur in 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:19 IST
386 drug peddlers arrested in Manipur in 2019

A total of 386 drug peddlers, including 68 women, were arrested in the state in 2019, a report by the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) unit of the Manipur Police has revealed. Among other narcotics, World is Yours (WY), which comes in unlabelled packets, seemed to be the most popular among the users, as 65,60,531 tablets of the methamphetamine- based drug was confiscated, it said.

In 2018, law enforcers had seized 12,15,273 WY pills. The report also stated that 3,015 acres of poppy plantation and 19.51 acres of marijuana were destroyed during the year. One acre of poppy crop yields at least 10 kg opium.

W Basu Singh, the superintendent of police of NAB, said one of the major reasons why the menace in the state showed no signs of let up was the "financial prospects" involved in drug trafficking. Despite awareness campaigns, farmers continue to cultivate poppy, mostly in the hill districts of the state, due to lure of "quick money", he told PTI.

"As part of the state's 'War Against Drugs' campaign, we thought it was best not to divulge the monetary value of the narcotics seized as several people take to drug trafficking to earn quick money," Basu added. Poppy cultivation is banned in Manipur under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh shuts down mobile networks along Indian border

The Bangladesh government, citing security reasons, has ordered mobile telecommunication operators to shut down their networks along the border with India, authorities said. On receiving a letter from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regula...

Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with the violent protests in the national capital against the amended citizenship act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks o...

Ircon International, BEML sign pact to explore opportunities in foreign market

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with BEML to explore and address opportunities in the overseas market. Ircon International Ltd has signed a memorandum of under...

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019