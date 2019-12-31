Left Menu
Congress in Telangana complains to Governor on cops 'excesses'

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 16:35 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 16:35 IST
Congress in Telangana complains to Governor on cops 'excesses' Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI): Congress in Telangana on Tuesday complained to the state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against alleged police high-handedness during events planned by the party on its 135th foundation day on December 28. The party urged her to consider taking appropriate steps on the matter as the Governor is given special powers besides the normal powers with regard to law and order issues in Hyderabad.

The special powers were granted under the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act for a period of 10 years from 2014. We wish to bring to your notice the fact that the Telangana police, especially the Hyderabad police, have been acting in an arbitrary and high-handed manner and using illegal methods against the public in general and Congress party cadre in particular, the Congress said in a memorandum to the Governor, which was released to the media.

State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy led the party delegation to the Governor. The memorandum said Congress had sought to take out a peaceful 'Save India, Save Constitution' rally in the city on December 28 and that the police refused permission for the event.

Congress had written to police seeking permission on any route, which did not receive any reply, the memorandum claimed. On December 28, the party was informed that no permission was given for any rally on any route, it said.

Congress planned to organise a 'satyagraha' at its Telangana headquarters in the city to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), it said. What was shocking was that the police were arresting Congress leaders and workers coming to the party office to participate in 135th formation day flag-hoisting and other related celebrations," the memorandum said.

Was the Congress party a banned organisation or an illegal organisation that its members were being arrested en route to the party office to take part in activities relating to the foundation day," it said. Telephonic queries to the police commissioner on the issue only elicited rude answers, it claimed.

Also, the Congress urged the Governor to consider an inquiry into the act and conduct of Shri Anjan Kumar (police commissioner)..

