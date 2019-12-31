IAF chief formally inducts Dornier aircraft into No. 41 Sqaudron

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has formally inducted the light utility aircraft Dornier into No. 41 'Otters' Squadron, a statement by the central government said. The aircraft was inducted on Monday during a ceremony held at Air Force Station, Palam.

In 2015, the IAF had signed a contract to purchase 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020," the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.