Fire tragedy averted in South Delhi's GK-II

A major fire tragedy was averted after police managed to douse the flames which had engulfed a taxi in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-II, a police official said on Tuesday. A taxi caught fire near Savitri Cinema in Greater Kailash-II on late Monday night, he said.

After getting the information, PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff doused the flames with the help of fire extinguishers and also arranged water from nearby houses, the official said. "The fire was controlled before fire tenders arrived at the spot and prevented a major fire with timely proactive action," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) Sharat Kumar Sinha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.