Kashmir Press Club demands immediate restoration of internet for media fraternity

The Kashmir Press Club on Tuesday demanded immediate restoration of internet services to the media in the valley as the clampdown on internet has “severely crippled” the functioning of the fraternity and threatened suspension of publications. “Kashmir Press Club held a meeting at the club in which all editors' bodies and journalist associations unanimously demanded restoration of internet services to media fraternity in the valley without any delay,” the club said in a statement.

Various media bodies discussed the “prolonged and unprecedented” internet shutdown which is now nearly five months. “It was observed that the clampdown on internet has severely crippled the functioning of media fraternity in the valley. The participants were of the view that the government has deliberately muzzled the press to control flow of information which has equally impacted the readers who have a right to know the facts. The gag has adversely affected ground reporting and news gathering operations,” the statement said.

The press club said it has “now become untenable” for journalists and media organisations to operate out of the makeshift media facilitation centre, housed at the Information Department complex here, “which is inadequate to accommodate” reporters, editors, photojournalists and video journalists of over 200 publications and scores of bureaus. The club demanded the government lift the communication gag and allow free and unconditional access to internet.

“To remind the government of its role in ensuring freedom to the fourth estate, the participants unanimously asked the government to take all measures to ensure right to free speech and free expression. To highlight their plight and press for restoration of internet, it was decided to hold series of events which include seminars, silent and peaceful protests and suspension of publications,” the press club said. Internet services in all government-run hospitals are set to be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, the government's official spokesman Rohit Kansal said at a press conference in Jammu later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.