IAF chief formally inducts Dornier aircraft into No. 41 Squadron

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:08 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:08 IST
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has formally inducted the light utility aircraft Dornier into the No. 41 'Otters' Squadron, a statement issued by the central government said on Tuesday The aircraft was inducted on Monday during a ceremony at the Palam Air Force Station.

The IAF in 2015 had signed a contract to purchase 14 Dornier aircraft, which are flight inspection system planes, for Rs 1,090 crore from state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "While the first aircraft was delivered on November 19, the second is expected to be delivered in early 2020," the statement said.

The Dornier-228 aircraft is a multi-purpose, fuel efficient, rugged, light weight twin turboprop aircraft with a retractable tricycle landing gear. "The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria formally inducted the Flight Inspection System (FIS) Dornier aircraft into No 41 Squadron, the ‘Otters’, at a ceremony at Air Force Station Palam today," the statement said.

The Dornier-228 aircraft's cockpit is designed to accommodate two crew members and is fitted with duplicate controls. The cabin can accommodate 19 passengers in commuter configuration. This aircraft has been exported to Seychelles and Mauritius.

