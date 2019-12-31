Left Menu
Canadian held with 8 bullets at Delhi airport

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 18:50 IST
  • Created: 31-12-2019 18:50 IST
A Canadian passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying eight live cartridges in his baggage, a security official said on Tuesday. The bullets were detected during baggage search of Samandeep Singh Bhinder at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday evening, the official said.

"Eight live bullets were recovered from the bag of the passenger who held a Canadian passport. He was scheduled to take a flight to Vancouver via Tokyo," he said. The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any legal document for possessing the ammunition, the official said.

He added that the police booked him under sections of the Arms Act. Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal or in a plane is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

