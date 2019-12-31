Bhajan singer, his two family members found murdered at house in UP

A bhajan singer, his wife and their daughter were found murdered at their house in neighbouring Shamli district on Tuesday evening, the police said. Ajay Pathak (42), his wife Neha Pathak (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were murdered by sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony, they said.

According to Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal, the bodies of the family were recovered and sent for postmortem. The couple's 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, is missing, the police said.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a team has been formed to nab the assailants, they said. Ajay Pathak had performed at international platforms.

The police said the matter is being probed and the reason behind the killings is not known yet.

