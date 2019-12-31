Patnaik condoles death of Sonny Mehta, PM expresses sympathy

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday condoled the demise of US-based publisher and his brother-in-law Sonny Mehta, hailing him as one of the worlds' best editors. "I am deeply grieved by the passing away of my brother-in-law Sonny Mehta (Husband of my sister Gita Mehta).

He was one of the world's best editors and an extremely civilized person. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik tweeted. Mehta, the husband of noted writer Gita Mehta, died on Monday at the age of 77.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday telephoned Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and expressed sympathy at the death Sonny Mehta and hailed him as one of worlds' best editors. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief minister over telephone and condoled the death of Sonny Mehta, brother-in-law of the chief minister," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Earlier, while retweeting to Patnaik, Modi said "Sonny Mehta would be fondly remembered by countless avid readers across the world. He endeared himself to many thanks to his erudite and knowledgable personality. Saddened by his demise. Condolence to Gita Ji, you, your family and his admirers. Om Shanti".

Sonny Mehta was the editor-in-chief of publishing house Alfred A Knopf and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group in New York. His father Amrik Singh Mehta was among the first diplomats of independent India.

Odisha unit BJP president and MP Basant Kumar Panda and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Kumar Naiak, also condoled the death. Patnaik has decided not to celebrate New Year's Day on Wednesday and requested the people not to visit Naveen Niwas for wishing him on the occasion.

The BJD chief, who visits the Lord Jagannath temple at Puri every year on New Year's Day, is unlikely to do so this time..

