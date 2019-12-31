Woman from Chennai sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI): A 36-year-old woman from Chennai allegedly attempted suicide here on Tuesday as she was reportedly distressed over some issue involving her live-in partner, police said. The woman got down from a bus, poured petrol on her person and set herself afire, a police official said.

Seeing this, some policemen tried to put the flames out and rushed her to a nearby hospital, he said. Her condition is serious, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed she was in a live-in relationship with a man from Chennai and some issues arose between them, the official said. Following this, she tried to end her life, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.