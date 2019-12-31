Delhi LG reviews police preparedness for Assembly polls

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday reviewed preparedness of the Delhi Police for Assembly polls due early next year, and directed officers to take all necessary steps to ensure free and fair elections. Baijal asked Delhi Police officers for statistical analysis of socio-economic reasons behind crimes and developing strategy for effective prevention.

"The LG directed that all steps be taken well in advance to ensure free and fair election in active consultation with all the stakeholders including neighbouring states and districts," said a statement from the LG office. Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence/Nodal Officer, Election) made a detailed presentation regarding preparedness for Delhi Assembly Election - 2020.

The presentation covered preparedness of Delhi Police regarding pre-modal code of conduct, pre-nomination, nomination and campaigning, voting day and victory processions. The police officer informed Baijal that enough force has been requisitioned for the elections.

The mapping of vulnerable polling stations and booths jointly done by Deputy Commissioners of Police and District Election Officers was also explained to the LG. The meeting was attended by principal secretary (Home), Delhi Police Commissioner, special commissioners of police, joint commissioners of Police; special commissioner (transport), and deputy commissioner (excise).

A detailed presentation on law and order situation was given to the LG, by Delhi Police, highlighting an 8.74 per cent decline in the heinous crimes committed in the city till December 22 as compared to the last year. Baijal stressed upon studying the impact of officer-oriented handling of law and order arrangements relating to students and youth and desired that it may be further extended on the basis of its efficacy, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.