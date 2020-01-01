Left Menu
J-K HC withdraws notification for filling up district court vacancies on pan-India basis

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 12:52 IST
  Created: 01-01-2020
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has withdrawn its advertisement notification to fill up 33 non-gazetted posts in district courts of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh, a move which triggered an opposition outcry against the opening of employment to all Indians after the nullification of Article 370 in August last year. The advertisement to fill the vacancies was issued by the J&K High Court''s Registrar General Sanjay Dhar on December 26, 2019 with the last date for submission of applications being January 31, 2020.

"It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the advertisement Notice of December 26, 2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect," Dhar said in a fresh notification issued on Tuesday evening. Though no reason was given for the withdrawal of the notification, the development comes amid vociferous protest from various opposition parties, including the National Conference, JKNPP and Left parties, which have demanded reservation for locals in government jobs in J&K.

The 33 vacant posts of non-gazetted officials in district courts of J&K and Ladakh that the high court had opened for eligible candidates from all over the country, included those of senior and junior scale stenographers, typists, compositors, electricians and drivers. Responding to a question on the issue of jobs in Jammu and Kashmir to locals, Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesman Rohit Kansal at a press conference on Tuesday said "there have been various suggestions that have been received by the government and these are under examination".

