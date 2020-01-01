Assam: Devotees throng Kamakhya Temple to offer prayers on New Year's day
Devotees on Wednesday thronged the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer their prayers on New Year's day.
Devotees on Wednesday thronged the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer their prayers on New Year's day. People were seen standing in long queues waiting for their turn to perform rituals.
"It is the first day of the year and I have wished for peace and prosperity in the State. If the people of Assam are successful then the State will be strong," Choturam Goyal, a devotee told ANI. Another devotee Ashok Singh who had come from Uttar Pradesh said, "We have come here to seek blessings so that we have a peaceful year. We prayed for the development of the country." (ANI)
