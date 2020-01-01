Girl who suffered burns in Rajasthan hospital fire dies

An infant girl who received critical burn injuries in a fire at a hospital in Rajasthan's Alwar on Tuesday has succumbed to injuries. She was admitted with 70 percent burn injuries at a Jaipur hospital and was on ventilator support.

"The girl has died today," JK Lon hospital superintendent Ashok Gupta said on Wednesday.

