Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 2,000 persons got govt jobs during 20 months of my tenure: Deb

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 13:48 IST
Over 2,000 persons got govt jobs during 20 months of my tenure: Deb
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing allegations of joblessness leveled by "some" political parties to "defame" the Tripura government, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that more than 2,300 persons have got government jobs during 20 months of his tenure. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), in March 2018 created history to win a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

"Some political quarters are spreading rumors about joblessness in our tenure to defame the state government but the fact remains that during the tenure of the new government over 2,300 government jobs were given, out of which 1,903 are regular jobs. "Now people don't have to walk in political rallies, meet leaders or MLAs in party offices, nor have they to wait for 10 years after applying for a job. Deserving candidates get jobs through a transparent recruitment policy," Deb said.

A "continuous effort" to mislead people on the basis of "baseless" information would not be successful as people understand the reality, the chief minister said. Deb was addressing a blood donation event organized by the Tripura SC Welfare and SC Corporation Limited here on Tuesday.

In its poll promise, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised that it would ensure 'employment' for all and fill up 50,000 vacant posts in the state government if voted to power. "Before the 2018 assembly elections we had promised to bring social transformation in Tripura through political transformation and the process has already started.

"Those who are sensible are able to realize 'positive change' in Tripura. But those who are unable to recognize this transformation shall not be able to cope with the ongoing development," he said. Speaking about the development of connectivity with the rest of the country through neighboring Bangladesh, Deb said, multi-connectivity to-and-from Tripura via the neighboring country will encourage business opportunities and lead to the socio-economic development of the state.

The chief minister assured the people that within three years of his forming the government, Tripura will be transformed into a model state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Texans hope Watt can be difference-maker vs. Bills

The return of Houston defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve list serves as the most noteworthy subplot in the Texans AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, a fitting development considering the role both defenses ...

Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP poll in-charge Javadekar demands AAP, Congress to apologise for inciting violence

The Union Minister for Information and broadcasting and Delhis election in-charge for Bharatiya Janata Party for Delhi assembly polls Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing attack on AAP and Congress while accusing them of inciting violence ...

Pope Francis admires Nativity scene, delights tourists, Romans in St Peter's Square

Rome, Jan 1 AP Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peters Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene. Shouts of Pope Pope and Happy New Year resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of hi...

Parliament scaled new heights, broke fresh ground in 2019

With both houses recording near 100 per cent productivity and landmark but contentious legislations such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 provisions and prohibition of triple talaq being enacted, 2019 was the year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020