Middleman nabbed by CBI while receiving bribe on behalf of senior probe agency officer

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has nabbed a middleman while he was allegedly receiving a huge bribe on behalf of a senior officer of an investigation agency, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer in question has been detained and being questioned after the middleman told the sleuths about the officer, they said.

The CBI has refused to comment on the matter saying investigation was going on, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

