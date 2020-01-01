PFI's role in violence coming forward, Home Ministry to decide on action: RS Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on an action against the organisation based on evidence. "PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad told reporters here.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to impose a ban on PFI citing investigations of the organisation's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19. PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.

Uttar Pradesh Police had also arrested three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad. (ANI)

