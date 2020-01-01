Woman found dead in Chandigarh hotel
A woman hailing from Punjab's Sangrur was found dead with her throat slit at a local hotel here on Wednesday, police said. The woman identified as Sarabjit Kaur was found dead by the hotel staff, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that she had checked in the hotel in the Industrial Area here along with her friend Maninder Singh on December 30.
According to the CCTV footage, suspect Maninder was seen leaving the hotel on December 30 night. Both were in a relationship for two years, according to police.
While the victim was a nurse, the suspect had left his job in Chandigarh three months ago, police said. A murder case has been lodged against the suspect, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
