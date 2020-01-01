Shamli: 10-year-old son of Bhajan singer also found dead, ex-associate held

The body of the missing child of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead along with his wife and daughter at their home in Shamli district Tuesday, was recovered on Wednesday from a car in Haryana's Panipat, even as police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case. The body of the 10-year-old missing son of Ajay Pathak (42) was recovered with burns from the dickey of the car, police said.

Bhajan singer Pathak, his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sword at their home in Punjabi Colony in the neighbouring district Tuesday evening, they said. The couple's son, Bhagvat, was missing after the incident, the police had said Tuesday and formed a team to search for the missing boy and nab the assailants.

The police said that they launched a search for Bhagvat and found his body on Wednesday in the car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns. Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said 30-year-old Himashu Saini, who used to learn music from Pathak, was arrested from Panipat in connection with the case.

He said Saini confessed that he carried out the ghastly crime over some monetary dispute with Pathak. The accused used a sword to kill the four, police said, adding he brought the boy's body to Panipat to dump it.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police has announce a reward of Rs 25,000 to the police team for solving the case in quick time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

