Woman found dead outside her apartment in Kolkata

A woman in her twenties was found dead outside her apartment in South Kolkata on Wednesday morning, police said. Sweety Sutradhar was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of a common passage between the two buildings in a housing complex at Poddar Nagar area of Jadavpur, they said.

"She was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital. We are interrogating her husband, a senior police officer said. An investigation has been initiated, he said.

The woman along with his husband was living in the apartment for the last four months, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

