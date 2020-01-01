Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 3 other metro stations closed for over an hour to ease rush of passengers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:28 IST
Central Secretariat, Khan Market, 3 other metro stations closed for over an hour to ease rush of passengers

Entry and exit gates at five Delhi Metro stations were closed for over an hour on Wednesday evening to ease rush of passengers on New Year's Day. The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters, even as streets outside these stations remained crowded.

"As advised by police authorities, entry and exit at five stations -- Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market -- have been closed temporarily from 6:05 pm onwards till further instructions. This is necessitated in view of crowd management which is witnessed around these areas," a senior DMRC official said after the gates were closed. Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House and Khan Market stations in Lutyens' Delhi and Pragati Maidan station near Delhi Zoo get huge crowd on festive occasions.

"Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. Over an hour later, the entry and exit gates at all the five stations were opened.

"Normal services have resumed at these stations," the official said. Anticipating a huge crowd on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro on Tuesday had restricted exit from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

2 brothers among three held for fake work-permit visa

Three persons including two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for abroad, police said.A spokesperson for the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police said the trio -- Kail...

BSF jawan injured in Pak firing along LoC in JK's Poonch

A Border Security Force jawan on Wednesday suffered a bullet injury in the firing by Pakistan army in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. The jawan was manning a forward post and was hit by a bullet in the left leg...

RCom creditors may seek more time to complete asset sale process

Reliance Communications committee of creditors is likely to seek extension of debt sale process beyond January 10 till February-end from the National Company Law Tribunal, according to sources. The committee of creditors CoC is scheduled to...

Syria regime fire kills eight in school turned shelter

Sarmeen Syria, Jan 1 AFP Land-to-land missiles fired by Syrian regime forces killed eight civilians including four children in a school in northwestern Syria on Wednesday, a war monitor said. Part of the building in the town of Sarmeen had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020