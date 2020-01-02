Left Menu
Tripura: Three NLFT members arrested for threat letter to LS MP Rebati

Police claimed to have arrested three members of banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on January 1 in connection with a threat letter issued to East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura for voting in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament.

Bhanu Pada Chakraborty, SP North Tripura District talking to ANI on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Police claimed to have arrested three members of banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) on January 1 in connection with a threat letter issued to East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura for voting in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament. "Three members of NLFT have been arrested in connection with a threat letter issued to East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura for voting in favour of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB)," said Bhanu Pada Chakraborty, SP North Tripura District.

NLFT had written a threat letter to Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura stating that he has betrayed the Borok people by voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha and hence should be socially boycotted. Rebati Tripura is Member of Parliament from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. "Surely, the CAB failed to address the roots of political conflict in Twipra and aggravates the wounds. The emerging outcome of it not only undermines the Borok people's case against the illegal immigrants and infiltrators but put the very existence of our people in great danger. It consolidates the hold of illegal immigrants and enslave us is our ancestral land," read the threat letter

The NLFT is a banned outfit based in Tripura. The NLFT seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state and is an active participant in the insurgency in Northeast. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

