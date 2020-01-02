J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district on Wednesday night.

The violation occurred at around 21:00 hours on Wednesday when Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with Mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the firing stopped at 23:00 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

