Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lokpal to move out of Rs 50 lakh per month rented five-star accommodation to permanent address

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:20 IST
Lokpal to move out of Rs 50 lakh per month rented five-star accommodation to permanent address

The office of the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, will soon move out of its Rs 50 lakh per month rented accommodation at a five star hotel to its own permanent building here. A senior Personnel Ministry official said the Lokpal is likely to move out of its five star hotel temporary office at The Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri by this month.

"Total monthly rent is around Rs 50 lakh and Rs 3,85,09,354 has been paid from March 22, 2019 to October 31, 2019 for rent," the Lokpal of India said in response to an RTI application filed by this PTI journalist. Space at the former ICDAR (International Centre For Alternative Dispute Resolution) building has been allotted for the office of Lokpal, the reply stated when asked details of the steps being taken for providing permanent office for the ombudsman.

However, the reply did not give details of the location of the new office. "The office of Lokpal will move out to its own permanent space in the national capital," an official said.

The Lokpal is an apex body to deal with cases of corruption at the national level. It has to enquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries of the central government in a time-bound manner. President Ram Nath Kovind on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson of the Lokpal.

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27. Former chief justices of different high courts -- Justices Dilip B Bhosale, Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Abhilasha Kumari and Ajay Kumar Tripathi -- took oath as judicial members of the Lokpal.

Then first woman chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Archana Ramasundaram, ex-Maharashtra chief secretary Dinesh Kumar Jain, former IRS officer Mahender Singh and Gujarat cadre ex-IAS officer Indrajeet Prasad Gautam were sworn in as the Lokpal's non-judicial members. There is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel. Of these, four need to be judicial members.

The Lokpal Act, which envisages the appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre and lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013. The government is also working on finalising a format for filing complaints with the Lokpal.

According to norms, a complaint shall be filed in the prescribed form to be notified by the central government. "We have received necessary inputs from the Law Ministry. Some discussions are going on within the ministry and the format will be made public soon," the official said.

The Lokpal has been scrutinising all the complaints received by it "in whatever form they were sent". Of the total 1,065 complaints received till September 30, 2019, 1,000 have been heard and disposed of, according to latest official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

Paris, Jan 2 AFP France will not extradite Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.If Mr Ghos...

Nepal SC asks govt to furnish country's historical map relating to Kalapani border issue

Nepals Supreme Court has sought within 15 days the countrys original map exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816 after a petition sought the apex courts intervention to secure the Nepali territory. A single be...

Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

HIGHLIGHTStudents boycotted class rooms, JNU exempted minimum attendance requirement.Students boycotted exams and locked premises, JNU made it fully online.Question papers were emailed and students were asked to submit pictures of answer sh...

Turkish police detain four pilots over Ghosn's escape -NTV

Turkish police have detained seven people, including four pilots, over the transit of ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn through Turkey after fleeing Japan on his way to Lebanon, broadcaster NTV said on Thursday.Ghosn, one of the worlds best-k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020