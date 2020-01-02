Delhi: Elderly couple dies due to suffocation at residence

An elderly couple died due to suffocation at their residence in Jaitpur area here on Thursday.

The police said that prima facie, the cause of death was the smoke coming from the 'angeethi' (fireplace) at the house.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

