Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gita, Hanuman Chalisa should be taught at private schools:Giriraj Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Begusarai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 18:21 IST
Gita, Hanuman Chalisa should be taught at private schools:Giriraj Singh
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday stoked a fresh controversy alleging that children who study in missionary schools lack "sanskaar" and end up in practices like "beef-eating" when they go abroad. Addressing a religious function at his Lok Sabha constituency here, the firebrand BJP leader also advocated, as an antidote, teaching of "shlokas" of Bhagvad Gita and the verses of Hanuman Chalisa at private schools.

"I would like to say to people present here, this practice should start from the private schools since at government-run ones, we run the risk of inviting accusations of imposing the bhagwa (saffron) agenda", Singh said. At private schools, students should be taught shlokas of Bhagvad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa.

"I say this because it has been seen that at schools run by missionaries, children from well-off families excel academically, go on to have successful careers, but when they go abroad they eat beef. Why so? This is because we have not inculcated sanskaar into them", the Union minister said. "We are often accused of being radicals. Our culture is that of generosity. We feed ants with sugar and serpents with milk. It is another thing that sometime the serpents end up intimidating us", the BJP leader known for his copious use of innuendoes, said.

Singh also addressed a press conference in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) where he equated protests against the contentious legislation with Pakistan-sponsored "Ghazwa-e-Hind" (holy war against India) and lambasted opposition parties like the Congress and West Bengal Chief Ministers TMC for their strident criticism of the new law. He dared the Congress to come out and openly proclaim that it supports granting citizenship to all illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and the Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Singh said the partys stance was guided solely by vote bank politics. He said this referring to the opposition partys contention that the CAA which proposes to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan discriminated against people on the basis of religion.

The Union minister also deplored the recent instance of "durvyavahar" (misbehavior) with Arif Mohammad Khan governor of Kerala, who was heckled by acclaimed Leftist historian Irfan Habib at a public function where Khan had sought to defend CAA. "All these things are part of Pakistans Ghazwa-e-Hind, aimed at weakening India. CAA is just an excuse. It is an instance of kahin pe nigahen, kahin pe nishana", said the BJP leader, borrowing from the opening lines of an old Bollywood number that speaks about ones gaze and attention being in different directions.

He also came down heavily on Mamata Banerjee for her party attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal for Republic Day parade allegedly for protesting the amended Citizenship Act. "What does she mean when she says she does not accept CAA? It is a central law, binding upon all parts of the country", the volatile leader, known for wearing his Hindutva hardline on his sleeves, fumed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Charge sheet filed against man for using forged letters of Sushma to get heli tickets to Vaishnodevi

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against a man who allegedly used forged letters of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to get heli tickets to the Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine in 2...

A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Paris, Jan 2 AP With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform Frances retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkout...

Route Mobile gets Sebi nod for Rs 600 cr IPO

RouteMobile has received markets regulator Sebis nod to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through initial public offering. The cloud communications service provider had initially filed for its IPO in January 2018, later it refiled its documen...

Upgraded version of fighter jet developed jointly by China, Pak makes maiden flight

An upgraded version of a fighter jet being jointly developed by China and Pakistan has made its maiden flight in the Chinese city of Chengdu, official media reported on Thursday. The JF-17 Thunder, earlier named as FC-1 Xiaolong, was a sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020