Delhi home minister lays foundation for expansion of Rohini forensic lab

The Delhi government is expanding the forensic science laboratory in Rohini with Home Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday laying the foundation stone of an annexe building of the FSL. Jain said the expansion of the forensic facility would indirectly create fear among criminals.

"Forensic facility would certainly bring down the crime rates in the national capital and also create fear among criminals," the minister was quoted as saying in a government statement. It stated the Delhi government has provided necessary infrastructure and additional human resources to the laboratory as per its technical requirement.

Director of Delhi Forensic Laboratory Deepa Verma said the annexe building will be equipped with the expansion of several facilities such as Hi-Tech DNA lab for crime against women and children (POCSO), advanced cyber forensic lab to examine on-line and off-line frauds and testing of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS). "In the course of new development, a separate Vehicle Examination (VEERA) site, which would be exclusively dedicated to vehicle examination that earlier have involved in any crime, is ready now and would be operational very shortly in Rohini Sector-21 and 23," the statement stated.

