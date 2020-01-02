Left Menu
Garbage collection vehicles to be used for spreading awareness among voters: Delhi CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Garbage collection vehicles mounted with public address systems will play messages appealing people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi polls, officials said on Thursday. These vehicles, including auto-tippers that collect household garbage, are already being used for spreading messages on sanitation in the national capital.

The office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has collaborated with civic bodies to raise awareness among voters. "Automated garbage collection vehicles, auto-tippers, carrying PA (public address) system will play a recorded message appealing voters to exercise their franchise in the Delhi elections," a senior official said.

The municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC -- are divided into six, four and two zones respectively. "Around 500 auto-tippers in North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) areas, 400 in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) areas and 800 in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) areas will be relaying the appeal message," the official said.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said the initiative will help spread awareness in every corner of the capital. "Auto-tippers have a wider reach as they reach door-to-door for garbage collection, which in turn will sensitize and encourage people to vote," he said.

The auto tippers will also play the same message in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Cantonment Board areas, the officials said. The recorded audio message targets all voters, especially those who have attained the age of 18 on January 1, 2020. It will also appeal to people to register themselves and vote.

Voters will be urged to register their names online, through helpline mobile apps or while depositing Form 6 at Voter Registration Centres. An applicant can also visit the website of the Delhi CEO or make a call on helpline number '1950'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

