Indian Railways announces integrated helpline number 139 for passengers

The Indian Railways on Thursday announced an integrated helpline number "139" for assistance, inquiry and grievances redressal during travel. "To overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and inquiry during railway travel, Indian Railways has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and inquiry during their journey," the Ministry of Railways said in a release.

"As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel," it said. Some of the Railways grievances helplines are being discontinued, which are - 138 (for general complaints), 1072 (for accidents and safety), 9717630982 (for SMS complaints), 58888 / 138 (for clean my coach), 152210 (for vigilance) and 1800111321 (for catering services).

The helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. It will be based on the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). The Indian Railways also informed about the menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS). For security and medical assistance, the passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive.

For inquiry, the passenger has to press 2 and in the sub-menu, information regarding PNR Status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare inquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheel-chair booking, meal booking can be obtained. For catering complaints, the passenger has to press 3, for general complaints, the passenger has to press 4 and a user has to press 5 for vigilance related complaints.

For queries during an accident, the passenger has to press 6, for the status of complaints, the passenger has to press 9 while a user has to press 9 for talking to call center executive.

