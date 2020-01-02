Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cong protests outside Shastri Bhawan, demands rollback of LPG price hike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:18 IST
Delhi Cong protests outside Shastri Bhawan, demands rollback of LPG price hike
Representative image

The Delhi Congress on Thursday held a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here demanding a rollback of the hike in non-subsidized LPG prices. Narendra Singh, a protester, was seen crooning "Mehngai dayain khaye jaat hai", a popular Bollywood song about inflation, at the protest.

Delhi Congress workers, led by city party president Subhash Chopra, carried empty gas cylinders and raised the slogan of "Awaaz do, hum Ek hai", calling for unity, that had rent the air during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Addressing the protesters, Chopra said gas cylinder prices have increased from Rs 574 in September last year to Rs 714.

He asked why the Aam Aadmi Party was "silent" on the price hike. Congress's Delhi in-charge PC Chacko claimed the AAP was the "B" team of the BJP and was quietly "endorsing" its decisions.

Chopra asked the Kejriwal government to announce a subsidy of Rs 140 per cooking gas cylinder to give relief to the people reeling under inflation. The Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government gave a subsidy to stabilize the gas prices when the central government raised the prices of cooking gas, he recalled.

On Wednesday, oil companies raised the price of non-subsidized LPG to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695. This was the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidized cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months.

Non-subsidized LPG is the gas that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidized rates of Rs 495.86.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in fundraising hauls

Bernie Sanders raised more than 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew 46 million on the heels of his impeachment, th...

Road blockade called off by Shaheen Bagh protesters

Protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who have been demonstrating against the CAA for the last 20 days, called off the road blockade on Thursday alleging politicisation of their peaceful protest, though locals refused to leave the spot and continued ...

Disaster management crucial area for our growing economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the country, aiming to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, needs enhanced disaster management and fire service capabilities. He was speaking after inaugurating a new campus of the Nati...

OKEx USDT-margined Hit Record High with Over $4B USDT Trading Volumes Since Launch

OKEx www.okex.com, the worlds largest cryptocurrency spot and futures exchange by trading volume, has launched two exciting products towards the end of last year - USDT-margined futures trading in November and perpetual swap trading in Dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020