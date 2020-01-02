Left Menu
Development News Edition

At launch of automated tower car parking facility, Puri takes veiled dig at AAP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:40 IST
At launch of automated tower car parking facility, Puri takes veiled dig at AAP

Union minster Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday took a veiled dig at the AAP during the inauguration of an automated tower car parking here, saying the facility was opened, "without releasing a full-page advertisement". The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs took the swipe at the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Twitter, and shared pictures of the new parking infrastructure commissioned by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in Green Park area.

"This ultra modern Automated Tower Car Parking facility was inaugurated in Delhi's Green Park area without releasing a Full Page Advertisement! Saaf Niyat Sahi Vikas. @BJP4Delhi," Puri tweeted. The first such parking facility in Delhi, where elections are due before March, was inaugurated in the presence of Lt Governor Ani Baijal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, among others.

In another tweet, in Hindi, without naming the AAP, the Union minister, said, "'Aap ka kaam hai rozana nai bahane banana, hamara kaam hai Delhiwasiyon ki suvidha ke liye nai suvidhaiyen banana' (Your job is to make excuses daily, our job is to provide new facilities to Delhiites)". Puri also expressed hope that the parking facility will help contain pollution in the area.

Baijal said this sort of vertical parking is most appropriate in congested markets and populated colonies as it requires much lesser space for parking. He also said that the SDMC should come up with effective parking area management to deal with parking problems in areas under its jurisdiction.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti spoke about the achievements and ongoing major projects the corporation has taken to increase the number of parking sites. He said this new parking facility was completed in record time of 10 months, and is spread over an area of 217 sqm.

The four towers will be provided with 17 levels each to accommodate 102 cars, he said. The retrieval time of the vehicle in the tower parking will be just three minutes in comparison to 15 minutes in the conventional parking. There is going to be no pollution and no fuel consumption in the automated tower parking whereas pollution happens in conventional parking, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt to impart moral educationin institutions: CM

Stressing on imparting moral education in educational institutions to promote values in society,Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions fro...

Ghosn says 'I alone organised my departure' from Japan: Statement

Paris, Jan 2 AFP Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn said Thursday that he alone set up his flight to Lebanon from Japan, where he is facing trial over alleged financial misconduct, and denied any involvement by his family.The media...

Same-sex 'Dancing on Ice' couple sparks hopes of greater LGBT+ representation

Two men taking to the ice might seem uncontroversial, but as a same-sex couple competing together this week on British reality TV show Dancing On Ice, singer Ian Watkins and professional skater Matt Evers are set to make television history....

Shun violence in speech, action and thought: Naveen to people

Noting that Ahimsa was the greatest gift of Mahatma Gandhi to the world, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the people to shun violence in speech, action as well as in thought. Patnaik said this while addressing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020