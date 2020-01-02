Telangana govt to impart moral educationin institutions: CM

Stressing on imparting moral education in educational institutions to promote values in society,Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions from spiritual gurus in the endeavour. "Unfortunately, criminality is on increase in the present-day society. In some incidents, humans behave like wild animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality," he said.

"Moral values can be raised in society only through offering value-based education to children in educational institutions, the Chief Minister said. The state government is committed to the cause and it feels that value-based education should be taught in schools from the coming academic year, he said after releasing the autobiography of former DGP in undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora.

We have to prepare lessons in this regard. We will appoint a committee with former DGPs. We will seek the advice and suggestions from spiritual teachers like Jeeyar Swamy and others," Rao said. "We will start teaching proper lessons, which will pave way for a better society, and this will start from the coming academic year, an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Rao said there was nothing wrong in taking tough action for the purpose of protecting good in society. "There is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting the good in society. This is necessary while discharging duties. In a democracy, sometimes the government has to take measures even if they are not liked by the government, in the larger interests of the people, he said.

"We have to undertake certain action while recognising peoples sentiments and respect them. There is nothing wrong in this. If society at large is getting benefitted, certain stringent actions are necessary, Rao said. Police in the state are discharging social responsibilities without confining themselves to maintenance of law and order, he said.

Dalits are found to be among the poor in various parts of the country, which needs to change, he said. The Telangana government is supporting the efforts of the secretary to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society R S Praveen Kumar in educating and uplifting the Dalits, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.