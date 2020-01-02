Pokhriyal to inaugurate 28th edition of World Book Fair tomorrow

Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will inaugurate the 28th edition of annual New Delhi World Book Fair on January 4 at Pragati Maidan here. The book fair organised by National Book Trust (NBT) will be held from January 4 to 12 in the national capital. Eminent Gandhian scholar Girishwar Mishra will be the chief guest on the occasion.

"As part of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, the theme of the event for this year is 'Gandhi: The Writers' Writer'," said Professor Govind Prasad Sharma, Chairman, NBT while addressing the media at a press conference held at Constitution Club today. "Over 600 exhibitors in different languages including Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Maithili, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will exhibit their books in over 1,300 stalls at the fair," he added.

The fair will be open to the public from 11 am to 8 pm. Other features at the fair will include -- Theme pavilion, authors' corner, seminar hall, braille books, children's pavilion and foreign countries' pavilion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

