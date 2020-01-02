Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Telangana for next 2 days

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of Telangana on Friday and Saturday. Rajarao, Meteorologist at India Meteorology Department (IMD), told ANI said, "In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, mainly low-level south easterlies and easterlies are prevailing. Due to this, moisture-laden winds are coming from the south-easterly and easterly direction."

"Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at few places over Telangana today and tomorrow. From the day after tomorrow, dry weather likely to prevail over Telangana," he added. "In coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains or thundershower is very likely to occur at isolated places for the next five days. Rayalseema region shall experience light to moderate rains at isolated places today and tomorrow," the weatherman said.

Minimum temperatures recorded in the last 24 hours was 14 to 21 degrees Celsius in Telangana. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the minimum temperature recorded was in the range of 21 to 24 degrees Celsius. In Rayalseema, the minimum temperatures recorded was between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

