Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enhanced challenge in fire rescue operation as portions of building collapse one after other

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 23:35 IST
Enhanced challenge in fire rescue operation as portions of building collapse one after other
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of people gathered by the roadside outside a battery manufacturing unit at Peeragarhi here on Thursday to take pictures and make videos as firefighters and disaster management personnel strived to control the damage caused by a massive fire and ensuing explosions in the building. The main road outside the Okaya batteries' building was packed with a large number of fire tenders and hundreds of firefighters, police personnel and disaster management and medical teams, with sirens blaring amidst the chaos.

Police constantly urged bystanders to vacate the area as fumes emanated from the building that was engulfed by a fire in the wee hours and eventually collapsed, killing one firefighter and injuring 14 of his colleagues apart from three workers. After the fire was extinguished, three men atop a crane broke the glass on the building's front side as people were feared trapped inside and there was threat of the entire building collapsing due to explosions caused by the batteries and chemicals stored inside.

An eyewitness said several explosions were heard as the blaze gutted down the two-storey building. As many as 18 people were rescued from the building, including two caretakers and a security guard, a fire official said.

According to the official, the blaze started from the basement and later spread to the entire building. A large portion of the building collapsed after an explosion when firefighters were dousing the blaze. "A major blast inside the premises, suspected to be due to a compressor blast, occurred around 8 am on Thursday, following which the back portion of the building collapsed. Those who were deeper inside during the dousing process got trapped under the debris," a senior fire official said.

Four persons trapped under the debris were identified as civilian and fire officials Amit Balyan, Manjeet and Mahavir. Balyan (28) was declared dead in Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.

"Around 9 am, the backside of the building collapsed. There were 2 to 4 persons trapped inside the building and were screaming for help. The fire personnel rescued them with the help of a ladder. They were alive," Santosh Kumar, who works in a nearby plastic factory, said. Teams of Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force and emergency medical services CATS rushed to the spot.

Police said they received a call from the factory around 4.15 am and were informed about the fire in Okaya battery godown. "Before the building collapsed, the police personnel were helping the fire officials to douse the blaze. However, when the blast occurred inside the building, the NDRF took over the rescue work as they are specialized," a senior police officer said.

"After receiving the information, we immediately rushed to the spot. After the blast, the rescue work became very difficult. Three of our persons also got trapped under the debris," Sahil Rathi, a fire pilot, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Happy New Year for Sanders, Trump in campaign fundraising hauls

Bernie Sanders raised more than 34.5 million in the last quarter of 2019, the largest three-month haul for a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, while Republican President Donald Trump drew 46 million on the heels of his impeachment, th...

UPDATE 1-Trump, Erdogan agree on need for de-escalation in Idlib, Syria -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed on the need to de-escalate tensions in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday, a day after eight people were killed in a Syrian missile strike in the prov...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two mens team competitions on the tennis calendar.SOCCER-SPAINPREVIEW Soccer-Vidal bonu...

Spain´s Catalan separatists ERC agrees to abstain in Sanchez investiture

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya ERC said on Thursday it will abstain during the vote in Parliament to confirm Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister, potentially signaling an end to Spains prolonged political gridlock.Sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020