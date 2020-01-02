Decline in international bookings of Air India after remarks about its possible closure

By Ashoke Raj There has been a decline in the international bookings of Air India in the wake of suggestions that it may be closed down if not privatised which has caused worry among booking agents as well as passengers.

"Air India earns around 27 per cent of its total revenue from Europe and currently we are losing group bookings and international (Europe) passenger bookings. We received so many queries from international ticketing agents who have been booking AI tickets for many years about the (possible) closure of Air India," a senior official told ANI He said there has been a huge decline in international ticket bookings.

Air India has reported 27 per cent revenue from Europe, 18-20 per cent revenue from the United States (US) and 12-15 per cent from the middle east countries. "Air India has told all AI international station managers to deal with passengers confidently and explain the truth about the airline." the official said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said in an interaction with media that "Air India is making 20-26 crore loss on a daily basis. He had also told the parliament in November that "Air India would have to be closed down if not privatised".

The airline has debt of around 60,000 crore. Air India spokesperson refused to comment on the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.