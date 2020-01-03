19 trains running late due to low visibility in Northern Railway region
At least 19 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.
At least 19 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. However, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and west Madhya Pradesh. The weather body has predicted that there will be no cold wave in Delhi till January 4.
Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to be in the 'severe' category. According to data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), AQI was recorded at 420 (severe category) in Anand Vihar, 364 (very poor) in RK Puram, and 428 (severe) in Rohini at 7 am on Friday.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
