Left Menu
Development News Edition

Explanation sought from Noida SSP on leaking out confidential letter: UP DGP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:48 IST
Explanation sought from Noida SSP on leaking out confidential letter: UP DGP

Uttar Padesh DGP O P Singh on Friday said an explanation was sought from Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna on the leaking out of his purported confidential letter to the state government. At a hurriedly convened press conference here, the Director General of Police said the SSP has been given 15 days to explain whether he had flouted service rules by leaking out the missive.

Singh said the Inspector General of Meerut Range has been asked to investigate the matter. The DGP, however, declined to comment on the contents of the leaked letter.

Earlier, Krishna had alleged corruption in the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Police, including serious charges of bribes for postings. The letter mentions that details of graft had emerged during the investigation of a case in which four people were arrested in Noida on August 23, 2019.

The Noida SSP had sent a report on some "very sensitive cases" related to corruption a month ago to the chief minister's office in Lucknow. Earlier this week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had announced booking 128 members of three criminal gangs under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 and initiated proceedings to attach their properties, in a bid to choke their funding.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Noida police and the accused included kingpins of gangs involved in contract killing, extortion and various contracts relating to private businesses in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has indulged in dirty politics to consolidate Hindutva

BJP has indulged in dirty politics to consolidate Hindutvavotebank Sitaram Yechury on NRC and CAA....

UPDATE 2-After Tesla's record year in Norway, rivals gear up for 2020

New electric car sales in Norway rose by a third last year amid soaring demand for Tesla Incs vehicles, but the pioneering U.S. company will face a more competitive market in 2020 as rivals prepare to launch new electric models. Fully elect...

BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend CAA

The BJP on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi to defend the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, claiming that the Father of the Nation had said if Sikhs and Hindus living as minority in Pakistan want to return to India, the country would welcome them...

Maha: Four held with gutka worth lakhs

Four persons were arrested for allegedly possessing and transporting banned gutka worth lakhs at Kasara, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Agra Highway at around 5 am on Thursday and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020