Maha: Four held with gutka worth lakhs

Four persons were arrested for allegedly possessing and transporting banned gutka worth lakhs at Kasara, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Agra Highway at around 5 am on Thursday and seized 108 gunny bags containing gutka, police PRO Tukharam Thatkar said.

All the four occupants of the truck, including the owner, were arrested and gutka worth over Rs 5 lakh was seized, he added. Offenses under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food Protection Act have been registered against the arrested accused at Kasara police station in Shahapur taluka, the official said..

