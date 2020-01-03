Punjab: Muslims protest against citizenship law

Members of the Muslim community, joined by students, held protests against the amended citizenship law in parts of Punjab on Friday. At Malerkotla, protesters were led by former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

On a call given by Muslim leaders in the state, they protested peacefully after Friday prayers, police said. In Punjab's Muslim-dominated Malerkotla, some business establishments remained closed.

Black flags were put up on mosques in protest against the legislation. The protesters carried placards terming the Citizenship Amendment Act "anti-Muslim" and against the Constitution.

They waved black flags and wore badges to show their resentment. Punjab's Shahi Imam Habib-Ur-Rehman claimed that such protests were taking place throughout the state.

