Man commits suicide on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, trains delayed

A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, leading to brief delay in services, on Friday, officials said. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The deceased, Nitin Chandok, was a resident of Saket, police said. "Police received information about the incident at 11.55 am. The reason behind him committing suicide is not known and no suicide note was found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Vikram Porwal said.

Chandok used to run a shop at Nehru Place along with his father and brother. He had shifted to Gurgaon DLF Phase-2 from Saket with his family some time back, Porwal said, adding that he is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His body was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and postmortem will be conducted on Saturday, police said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in the matter, they said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident. "Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted soon after the incident.

Normal services were resumed after 10 to 15 minutes of delay, the officials said. In an other incident, a 55-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at the Jhilmil station on the Delhi Metro's Red line, police said.

However, the driver applied the breaks on time and the train stopped before hitting him. Police said they received information about the incident around 11.20 am. The man, identified as Kishan Lal, is a resident of Nand Nagri.

Lal is suffering from throat cancer for the past six years, they added.

