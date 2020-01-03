Haryana Assembly session on Jan 20

The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was taken by Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020, necessitating the Constitution amendment bill. The Parliament recently passed a Constitution (Amendment) Bill in this regard and the legislation has to be ratified by state legislatures before it becomes a law.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Khattar said a Governor's address will also be part of the session, which will go on till January 22. There will also be a training session for the legislators, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

