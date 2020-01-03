Assam Rifles recovers contraband worth Rs 3.75 crore from India-Myanmar border

Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles in Manipur recovered contraband worth Rs 3.75 crore near India-Myanmar border on January 2. An official release said round-the-clock area domination along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur by the troops of Assam Rifles resulted in the recovery.

The unknown individual attempting to cross the border from Myanmar side along with the contraband, fled back in panic dropping the contraband on being spotted and challenged by the alert troops. The recovered items were handed over to the police for necessary legal action. (ANI)

