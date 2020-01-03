Guj: Man drowns brother's toddler son in tank

A man was arrested on Friday inHalol in Panchmahals for allegedly drowning his brother'stoddler son in a water tank, police said

Dashrath Solanki was upset with his brother Dinesh'swife Mayuri and therefore killed their six-month-old sonKuldip, an official said

"He drowned the child in a tank of a private companyon December 31. We zeroed in on Dashrath after checking CCTVfootage of the vicinity. Dashrath was upset with Dinesh's wifeMayuri as she was not treating him well," a Halol policeofficial said.

