26-yr-old woman killed; FIR against in-laws

An FIR has been registered against the in-laws of a 26-year-old woman who was found hanging with a rope at her house in Radhey Shyam colony of Tronica city here, police said on Friday. The father of the deceased woman, Priya, had filed a police complaint alleging that she was strangulated by her husband, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law after their dowry demands were not met.

Priya got married two years ago to Shekhar, who works as a manager at a store in Delhi. She was found hanging in her room on Thursday and a few injury marks were visible on her neck and hands, Superintendent of Police (rural area) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

Priya's father, who was informed about her alleged suicide by her husband, said he gave sufficient dowry during the marriage but her in-laws were not happy and were demanding a motor cycle and Rs 10 lakh cash. Priya repeatedly told her father that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry, he told police.

Police said her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of her death would be ascertained thereafter. Shekhar and his mother have been detained for interrogation, they said.

